NANS Asks Buhari, Akuffo-Addo To Resolve Plight Of Nigerian Traders In Ghana

The National Association of Nigerian Students (Ghana chapter), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, to resolve the challenges facing Nigerian traders in the country to stimulate economic diplomacy.

NANS Ghana in a statement by its Transition Chairman, Samuel Okechukwu Chinweze, expressed concern about the lingering crisis between Nigerian traders and their Ghanaian counterparts in Accra.

SaharaReporters gathered that Nigerian traders transacting businesses in Ghana have been allegedly molested, intimidated and had their businesses locked or goods confiscated by Ghanaian authorities.

“NANS Ghana chapter calls on President Buhari to as a matter of urgency and utmost national importance interface with his Ghanaian counterpart President Akuffo-Addo on finding a lasting solution once and for all to this dispute. This feud has a decade long history and must not be allowed to linger on like this. This isn't good for the brotherly relationship between Nigeria and Ghana especially considering the position and contributions of these two great nations to the ECOWAS regional integration efforts.

“Our major concern is to draw attention at the Presidency level of both countries and take the matter beyond ministerial engagement so as to avoid the negative effect of these too many disputes between these two brother nations. We have strong belief in the leadership of President Nana Akuffo-Addo and President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve this issue once and for all.

“NANS Ghana also wishes to appeal to both sides of the traders divide to tow the path of peace, reconciliation to enable constructive engagement towards finding a resolution to these issues. We implore all not to take law into their hands and allow the responsible government agencies to handle this matter. We are better together.

“As we battle this COVID-19 pandemic and its negative effect on our economies and way of life, all we need at this critical point is cooperation, collaborations, mutually beneficial engagements and not feuds and disputes. Together, we shall defeat Corona Virus and the relationship between Ghana and Nigeria will continue to blossom and our region shall be truly integrated for the good of all,” the statement read.