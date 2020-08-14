NANS Asks Buhari, Akuffo-Addo To Resolve Plight Of Nigerian Traders In Ghana

NANS Ghana in a statement by its Transition Chairman, Samuel Okechukwu Chinweze, expressed concern about the lingering crisis between Nigerian traders and their Ghanaian counterparts in Accra.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2020

The National Association of Nigerian Students (Ghana chapter), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, to resolve the challenges facing Nigerian traders in the country to stimulate economic diplomacy.

NANS Ghana in a statement by its Transition Chairman, Samuel Okechukwu Chinweze, expressed concern about the lingering crisis between Nigerian traders and their Ghanaian counterparts in Accra.

SaharaReporters gathered that Nigerian traders transacting businesses in Ghana have been allegedly molested, intimidated and had their businesses locked or goods confiscated by Ghanaian authorities.

“NANS Ghana chapter calls on President Buhari to as a matter of urgency and utmost national importance interface with his Ghanaian counterpart President Akuffo-Addo on finding a lasting solution once and for all to this dispute. This feud has a decade long history and must not be allowed to linger on like this. This isn't good for the brotherly relationship between Nigeria and Ghana especially considering the position and contributions of these two great nations to the ECOWAS regional integration efforts.

“Our major concern is to draw attention at the Presidency level of both countries and take the matter beyond ministerial engagement so as to avoid the negative effect of these too many disputes between these two brother nations. We have strong belief in the leadership of President Nana Akuffo-Addo and President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve this issue once and for all.

“NANS Ghana also wishes to appeal to both sides of the traders divide to tow the path of peace, reconciliation to enable constructive engagement towards finding a resolution to these issues.  We implore all not to take law into their hands and allow the responsible government agencies to handle this matter. We are better together. 

“As we battle this COVID-19 pandemic and its negative effect on our economies and way of life, all we need at this critical point is cooperation, collaborations, mutually beneficial engagements and not feuds and disputes. Together, we shall defeat Corona Virus and the relationship between Ghana and Nigeria will continue to blossom and our region shall be truly integrated for the good of all,” the statement read.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive Ghanaian Oil Tycoon Kevin Okyere Bought A £4.5m London Mansion In 2014 Tied To Diezani’s Looting
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana Ghana’s Opposition NPP Calls For Review Of Italian Oil Deal
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana Ghana Decides: Candidate Profile: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Ghana Mystery Group Locks Nigerian Shops In Ghana With Padlocks
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy Ghana Signs High-Speed Railway Construction Concession Agreement
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Ghana Fear Of Coronavirus Killing People, Says Ghanaian Cleric, Duncan Williams
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military How Defence Minister Appointed Unqualified Kano Professor As Provost Of Nigerian Defence Academy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Fresh Crisis Looms In APC As DG Progressive Governors Forum Reveals Plans To Foist Oshiomhole On Party
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal President Buhari Approves Appointment Of Four Supreme Court Judges From North
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME How Ned Nwoko Humiliated Monarch, Asked Police To Dig Up Palace
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Bauchi Lawmaker
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Group Urges Niger State Government, Police To Stop Hassan Patigi's Witchcraft Exorcism In Mokwa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Lawmaker Killed By Gunmen In Bauchi Buried
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Falana Condemns N5m Fine Imposed On Nigeria Info By NBC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Primary School Teacher Gets Life Sentence In Ondo State For Raping Minor
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Mailafia Desperate To Breach Peace Of Nigeria, Says DSS
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
United States of America Why Thousands of Americans Are Giving Up Their US Citizenship—Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad