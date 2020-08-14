Parents Call For Investigation Into Alleged Extortion By Ondo Navy School

Some parents of students of Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Imeri, Ondo State, have expressed concern over a request for payment for third term fees by management of the school despite teaching not taking place.

Many parents, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the school's management had been threatening not to allow their children in graduating classes enter classrooms until fees for the third term were fully paid.

They also claimed that management of the school had been using fraudulent means to demand N15, 000 as extension fees.

A mother, who identified herself only as Mrs Nike, said some parents had already paid the fee out of fear that their children might not be allowed to sit for external exams taking place this month.

She said, "Surprisingly, the school management insisted that the students must pay full fees despite the fact that teaching is not taking place.

"The school management has also been threatening to send our children and wards out of classrooms for not paying the fee in full.

"As if this was not enough, the management also came up with an additional fee tagged extension fee of N15,000."

A source in the school told our correspondent that a parent, whose child was billed to write the West African Examination Council test, had petitioned the Department of State Services over the situation.

It was alleged that the school's PTA Chairman, Dr Olasehinde, had been collaborating with the management to squander funds raised by parents.

The source added that many parents who opposed the illegal fees demanded by the school had made a series of complaints, but nothing has changed.

"Students who did not pay the N15,000 which the school claimed was for extension fees were refused access to classrooms despite paying the regular school fees, PTA levy and other charges.

"It is a false claim by PTA that they spend N2, 320, 000 monthly in paying salaries of teachers even though students pay all fees as prescribed by the school.

"It is a gross infraction as it is the responsibility of the Directorate of Naval Education and the school itself to cater to the welfare of teachers as long as students pay their tuition and prescribed fees."

Commander of the school, Mrs B. A Farima, when contacted by our correspondent, denied the allegations, noting that some of the parents were only out to smear the reputation of the school.

When confronted with the message asking parents to pay N15, 000 as an extension fee, she immediately promised to get back and ended the conversation.