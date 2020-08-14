PDP Condemns Media Clampdown By Buhari’s Government

The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the fine placed on Nigerian Info by the National Broadcasting Commission.

SaharaReporter had on Thursday reported that the NBC ordered the radio station to pay a N5m fine for airing comments made by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailaifa, on terrorism in the country.

In its response to the fine, PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday condemned the N5m fine imposed on the radio station.

Kola Olognondiyan

The statement reads, “Without prejudice to the allegations or claims the federal government has against Nigeria Info, a broadcast station, on issues of content, the federal government cannot, on its own, impose sanctions against a media house or individuals for expressing their right to free speech.

“The PDP holds that if any anybody, be he the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a state governor, a Senator of the Federal Republic, a member of the House of Representatives, a public entity, or even the most ordinary Nigerian, have been libelled or infringed upon by any other Nigerian, the process for redress is clearly stated in the 1999 constitution (as amended), and should be followed.

“As a party, the PDP stands against draconian methods or underhand measures which this administration has set out to gag the media and erode the rights of Nigerians as guaranteed by the 1999 constitution (as amended).

“Our party holds that due process must be followed for redress in instances where violations are alleged and not by extrajudicial sanctions and clampdown on the media, as being witnessed under the APC administration.

"The PDP, standing in solidarity with Nigerians, therefore condemns any attempt to gag the media and asks the APC Federal Government to rescind its draconian actions and reverse to due process, as provided by the 1999 constitution, in handling issues relating to the freedom of the media.”