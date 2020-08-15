Closing Our Shops Will Affect Ghanaians In Nigeria--Nigeria Traders Union In Ghana

The Executive Director of the Nigeria Traders Union in Ghana has warned that if attacks on his countrymen trading in Ghana continue, there will be reprisal in Nigeria soon.

Speaking on Morning Starr on Friday, Kacey Ogbonna, said there was no justification for some of the attacks on Nigerian traders in Ghana.

He added that most of the Nigerians traders met all the requirements to do business in Ghana.

His comments come after members of the Local Union of GUTA in Koforidua in the Eastern region on Thursday kicked against the influx of foreigners, mostly Nigerians in the retail business, contrary to the laws of Ghana.

The local GUTA chapter has, therefore, issued an ultimatum demanding the closure of all retail shops belonging to Nigerians by August 31, 2020.

GUTA threatened to unleash thugs to forcefully eject the Nigerians from the local market if their calls are not heeded.

This comes after several months of clashes between Nigerian traders and their counterparts in the retail space in Ghana. There have been clashes at the Abossey Okai Circle and Kumasi, involving Nigerian traders and the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).

Speaking to sit-in host, Lantam Papanko Friday morning, Mr Ogbonna said most of the retail shops belong to Ghanaians married to Nigerian men.

He added that there must be a quick resolution of the impasse or else there would be consequences on over two million Ghanaians living in Nigeria, Ghanaweb reports.

"If you look into the issue, you'll realize most of the shops being closed are not supposed to be closed. Nigerians have the feeling they are being chased, and it could have rippling effects over there in Nigeria because there are about 2 million Ghanaians trading in Nigeria.

"Most of the Nigerians whose shops are being closed have fulfilled the GIPC requirement. Some of the shops being closed belong to Nigerians whose wives and children are Ghanaians," Mr Ogbonna added