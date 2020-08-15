Gunmen Kill Delta Polytechnic Graduate

Gunmen suspected to be members of a cult gang have reportedly killed death a Mass Communication graduate of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku.

SaharaReporters gathered that the deceased simply identified as Oboh, was killed on Thursday at about 10:00pm while watching a football match at a bar near UBA at Umuagu Quarters in Asaba, the state capital.

"Oboh only came to watch a football match in the bar and he was drinking around 10:00pm when three gunmen came into bar and shot him four times and dragged his lifeless body outside the place.

“The gunmen put off the generator set and told everyone to remain calm that they came for Oboh alone," a source, who witnessed the incident, told our correspondent.

In a related development, a middle-aged man was said to have been shot dead in what looked like a reprisal on Isieke Quarters in the early hours of Friday in Asaba.

Spokesperson for the police in Delta, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, saying the killings were cult-related attacks.

Onovwakpoyeya, disclosed that the command was already investigating both killings and working to bring the perpetrators to book.