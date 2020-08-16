NCFront Supporters To Stage Solidarity Rally In Abuja For Na'aba Over DSS Invitation

Na'aba was summoned by the agency over the interview he granted on Channels Television on Thursday on plans by his group to bring about a new Nigeria that will work for all.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 16, 2020

Supporters of National Consultative Front will on Monday in Abuja stage a solidarity rally to escort former Speaker House of the Representatives, Ghali Umar Na'aba, to headquarters of the Department of State Services.



Ghali Na’Abba

The group in a statement on Sunday by Head, Public Affairs Bureau, Dr Tanko Yunusa, directed all members and leaders to converge at the National Secretariat in Abuja to support Na'aba.

The statement reads, "Please be notified that all leaders, members, allies and supporters of the NCFront are hereby enjoined to converge at 10am on Monday at the NCFront National Headquarters in Abuja for a major rally to solidarise and escort our leader, Ghali Umar Na'aba, to the DSS at 12noon.

"All NCFront organs, structures and allies nationwide are also enjoined to comply with this emergency directive of the NCFront leadership as eternal vigilance is the price of liberty."

 

