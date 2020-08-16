Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Not A Progressive For Abandoning Health Sector, Says Mimiko

Mimiko said any government that does not meet the need of the masses was not progressive and should be kicked out.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 16, 2020

Olusegun Mimiko, immediate-past governor of Ondo State, has described the incumbent governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, as an unprogressive fellow for abandoning the state's health sector to rot. 

Mimiko said any government that does not meet the need of the masses was not progressive and should be kicked out. 

He spoke while receiving deputy governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, who recently defected to the Zenith Labour Party, at his residence in Ondo town. 

Ajayi had on Friday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for ZLP after failing to secure the party's governorship ticket for the October 10, 2020 poll. 

Akeredolu decried the array of abandoned projects left behind by Mimiko in the state during his visit to OSAUSTECH in Okitipupa, describing his predecessor's style of governance as a disgrace and disservice to the people. 

Mimiko, however, noted that it was not yet time for him to talk on the failures of Akeredolu's government in the state especially on the health and education sectors.  

He said Akeredolu's governnent was yet to achieve what his own administration did in less than four years. 

Mimiko said the state needed to test a new government and asked his supporters to rally support for Ajayi, who is planning to run under the ZLP. 

Ajayi said no progressive politician in the state would want to sleep or have a rest when the people were suffering. 

He described the government of Akeredolu as a failure, stressing that there was need to change the narrative of governance in Ondo. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Malami Stalling High-profile Corruption Cases To ‘Protect Crooks’, Group Writes Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Free Speech Northern Group Blasts Buhari Over DSS’s Invitation Of Former Speaker, Ghali Umar Na'abba
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I Got Information On Northern Governor Leading Boko Haram From Fulani Traders –Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Invites Former Speaker, Ghali Umar Na'abba, For Criticising Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Real Reason President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Travelled To Dubai
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Why We Removed Ogundipe As Vice Chancellor –Babalakin, UNILAG Pro-Chancellor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer Escapes From Police Custody
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Airport Officials Allegedly Collecting Money In Place Of COVID-19 Test Results
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Many Families Rendered Homeless As FCT Administration Demolishes 134 Houses In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Dubai Sends Urgent Food Supplies To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Two Travellers In Ondo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Three Soldiers In Fresh Attack On Borno Community
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Stalling High-profile Corruption Cases To ‘Protect Crooks’, Group Writes Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Free Speech Northern Group Blasts Buhari Over DSS’s Invitation Of Former Speaker, Ghali Umar Na'abba
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government, Bolt And Uber Reach New Agreement
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Top Lagos APC Member, Lanre Rasak, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Got Information On Northern Governor Leading Boko Haram From Fulani Traders –Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad