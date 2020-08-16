Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Not A Progressive For Abandoning Health Sector, Says Mimiko

Olusegun Mimiko, immediate-past governor of Ondo State, has described the incumbent governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, as an unprogressive fellow for abandoning the state's health sector to rot.

Mimiko said any government that does not meet the need of the masses was not progressive and should be kicked out.

He spoke while receiving deputy governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, who recently defected to the Zenith Labour Party, at his residence in Ondo town.

Ajayi had on Friday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for ZLP after failing to secure the party's governorship ticket for the October 10, 2020 poll.

Akeredolu decried the array of abandoned projects left behind by Mimiko in the state during his visit to OSAUSTECH in Okitipupa, describing his predecessor's style of governance as a disgrace and disservice to the people.

Mimiko, however, noted that it was not yet time for him to talk on the failures of Akeredolu's government in the state especially on the health and education sectors.

He said Akeredolu's governnent was yet to achieve what his own administration did in less than four years.

Mimiko said the state needed to test a new government and asked his supporters to rally support for Ajayi, who is planning to run under the ZLP.

Ajayi said no progressive politician in the state would want to sleep or have a rest when the people were suffering.

He described the government of Akeredolu as a failure, stressing that there was need to change the narrative of governance in Ondo.