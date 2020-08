Gunmen on Saturday night invaded Mashio Village under Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State and abducted Alhaji Isa Buba Mashio, the community head.

Residents of the village told SaharaReporters that the incident took place at about 10pm and had sent panic across the area.

The gumen arrived the village by foot and went directly to the village head's residence and dragged him into the bush.

Residents have been fleeing the village following that incident.