Army Personnel Arrested For Cybercrime In Lagos

The soldier, who was arrested alongside 26 others, said he was still learning "yahoo yahoo" (Internet fraud) from his friends when he was nabbed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2020

Lance Corporal Ajayi Kayode, a serving military personnel in Lagos State, has been arrested for alleged Internet fraud. 

Kayode was arrested in the Lekki axis of the state by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Ajayi Kayode

The soldier, who was arrested alongside 26 others, said he was still learning "yahoo yahoo" (Internet fraud) from his friends when he was nabbed. 

He confessed that his friends, who were teaching him, had told him that cybercrime was the best way to make quick money hence his involvement.

EFCC spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale, disclosed the arrest of Kayode in a statement on Monday. 

He said Kayode with service number NAF18/34732, was arrested on Saturday following intelligence received from concerned members of the public about his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

The statement reads, "Kayode, the lance corporal, was arrested alongside Kalu Emmanuel;  Hassan Sunday; Odinaka David Okem; Victor Ochiabuito; Christopher Prince; Victor Ologhu; Alex Aka;  Miracle Onyekwere;  Habeeb Ayomide;  Olakunle Ajeigbu, Rasheed Olanrewaju and Salam Hakeem.

"Others are Adeniran Nurudeen;  Opeyemi Ojo Chris;  Derrick Moris;  Shehu Oluoti;  Fuad Akinbayo;  Babatunde Idowu; Uzo Igwe Nathaniel;  Debowale Adedoyin;  Shegun Emmanuel;  Godswill Maduchem; Samson Kazeem; Oluwatobi Oluwatoba, Olaitan Ajao and Oyindamola Kareem."

The anti-graft agency said the arrested persons were members of organised cyber criminal syndicate network. 

It added that items recovered from the group members include diamond jewelry, exotic cars and phones, adding that they would soon be charged to court. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer Murdered Another Woman Shortly After Escape From Police Custody
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Group Gives Police 14-day Ultimatum To Rearrest Serial Killer Who Escaped From Custody Or Face Lawsuit
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer Escapes From Police Custody
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kidnap Victim Narrates How Fulani Herdsmen Killed Fiancee On Their Way From Farm In Oyo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Man Chained By Father In Kano Rescued
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Two Travellers In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME How Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer Murdered Another Woman Shortly After Escape From Police Custody
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Everything I Said Is Truth, Na'aba Says After Grilling By DSS
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Meets Sacked APC Chairman, Oshiomhole, In Aso Villa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Journalism Mass Resignation Rocks Daily Trust Newspaper Over ‘N1500 Pay As Published’ Policy
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Fixes Date For Resumption Of International Flights
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna Leaders Want Money For Peace To Reign But I Don't Have Time For Nonsense, Says Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Free Speech IPOB Issues Death Threats Against Nigerian Journalist, Nwabufo, After AFP Interview
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics I've instructed My Lawyers To Appeal Tribunal Ruling –Bayelsa Governor, Diri
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Mailafia Released After Second Interrogation By DSS
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo PDP Governorship Candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, Picks Serving Federal Lawmaker As Running Mate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Osinbajo (Pastor RUGA) And N100bn Alpha Beta Scam Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad