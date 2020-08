A former Speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na'aba, has been released by the Department of State Services after questioning on Monday.

Na'aba was summoned by the agency over the interview he granted Channels Television on Thursday where he revealed plans by his group to bring about a new Nigeria that will work for all.

Ghali Umar Na'abba

Head, Public Affairs Bureau of the National Consultative Front, Dr Tanko Yunusa, confirmed Na'aba's release to SaharaReporters on Monday evening.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Invites Former Speaker, Ghali Umar Na'abba, For Criticising Buhari's Government