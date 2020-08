President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

SaharaReporters gathered that Oshiomhole, who wore his trademark brown safari suit, arrived the Villa at about 2:50pm.

File Photo: Buhari and Oshiomhole

The National Executive Committee of the APC had on June 25 dissolved the Oshomhole-led National Working Committee of the party.

