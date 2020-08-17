Group Gives Police 14-day Ultimatum To Rearrest Serial Killer Who Escaped From Custody Or Face Lawsuit

The Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice has given the Nigeria Police Force a 14-day ultimatum to arrest and begin trial of Sunday Shodipe, a serial killer, who escaped from the custody of the Oyo State Police Command.

Shodipe was arrested by the police in Oyo but escaped from the cell to kill another person in the state.

SaharaReporters had reported that the incident occurred on Saturday when the fugitive sneaked into the room of a woman identified as Funmilayo (Iya Ibeji) and smashed her head with an object believed to be a cutlass.

The suspect, Sunday Shodipe.

The rights group also called on the Police Service Commission to set up an independent panel of enquiry to investigate the matter, saying that the plea of the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, was not tenable in any sane clime.

Executive Chairman of CHRSJ stressed that the Commissioner of Police should be directed to immediately produce the escapee, adding that all police officers in charge of Shodipe's case should be arrested and charged for negligence and dereliction of duty.

The group said, “The police should be alive to their constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizenry and as well arresting of criminals.

“If the 14 days ultimatum lapse without rearresting of Shodipe, CHRSJ would not hesitate to approach a court of competent jurisdiction to seek payment of damages to the family of all the victims of serial killings in the local government area of the state.”