Kidnap Victim Narrates How Fulani Herdsmen Killed Fiancee On Their Way From Farm In Oyo

A Twitter user, Modupeoluwa Oyetoso, has narrated how she was kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen on her way from the farm in Lanlate town, Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to Oyetoso, her fiancée who was driving the car, was shot and killed.

She said she regained freedom two days after her parents paid an undisclosed amount of naira as ransom.

She criticized the level of insecurity in the country, saying the Nigerian Government had failed its citizens.

She said, “I was kidnapped by Fulani men on my way from the farm and my fiancée who was driving the car was shot and killed. I regained my freedom after my parents paid the ransom.‪ I heard two people had been abducted again, one from the same town and another from a neighbouring town. Interestingly, even I was expecting to hear about it on the news and learn what the government had done about it. Alas! There was only silence. Just as I have been silent.

“No one is willing to talk about it, and we all suffer alone and in silence. Speaking out is a tough decision. I was exposed to rain and cold as I was held in the forest for 2 days. Ever since it happened, I’ve been bothered by a feeling of emptiness, I get easily startled. Out of the blues, I relive the shooting, death threats, despair, helplessness and some other ordeal the kidnapping forced upon me. My family and friends endured the longest 2 days of their lives -- waiting, hoping, and praying for my safe return.

“But all these work in favour of the kidnappers. Many farmers have abandoned their thriving farms and those who are still there are constantly living in fear, unable to trust people around them, wondering if they'll be the next victim. The Ibadan branch of the poultry association of Nigeria reported that more than 10 of their members have been victims within the past five months. Our story needs to come out, because there is so much that isn’t said about kidnapping.

“So much that I didn’t know until after I lived it, and if speaking out will make the government take necessary actions to end this incessant kidnapping, if this will prevent one person from going through this harrowing experience, then, hopefully it was worth it. A frightening amount of money is regularly changing hands. According to the anti-kidnapping unit of police headquarters Eleyele Ibadan, once arrested the kidnappers have enough money to get very good lawyers and are released back into the system. Unless and until something is done, the enabling environment ensures kidnapping will only continue and get worse.

“Food security is already in danger, with people abandoning their farms and many who would have ventured into agribusinesses being scared away. If making noise is the only way we can get their attention so they can beef up security in the state, then make noise I will. I keep reminding myself how lucky I am. Far too many abductions end in tragedy. Through God's grace alone, l made it home safe and sound.”