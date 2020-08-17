Man Arraigned In Court For Destroying Governor Akeredolu's Campaign Vehicle

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 17, 2020

Jimoh Jubril, a middle-age man was on Monday arraigned before a magistrate court in Akure, Ondo State, for allegedly destroying Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's campaign vehicle. 

Jubril, an indigene of Owo and Akeredolu's kinsman, was arrested by the police during an unrest in the town in which a vehicle branded with Governor Akeredolu's campaign poster was damaged. 
Rotimi Akeredolu

During his arrest, the defendant was also accused of causing trouble and shooting no fewer than five persons at Iju Igboroke in Owo. 

The police claimed that the campaign vehicle destroyed by Jubril was worth N2.5m. 

He was later arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, malicious damage, and attempted murder.

Police prosecutor, Mr Adeoye Adesegan, explained that the suspect committed offences punishable under sections 332(1) 320(1) 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol 1 laws of Ondo State 2006.

Adesegan asked the court to remand the suspect in prison custody pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution. 

During cross-examination, Mr Jubril pleaded not guilty to the charges, however, his plea was not taken by the court.

Ruling, Magistrate Olanipekun Mayomi ordered that Jubril be remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service in the Olokuta area of Akure. 

He also ruled that his case file be transferred to the DPP for legal advice and adjourned the case until September 15, 2020.

