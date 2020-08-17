Military Personnel Arrested For Cybercrime In Lagos

Lance Corporal Ajayi Kayode, a serving military personnel in Lagos State, has been arrested for alleged Internet fraud.

Kayode was arrested in the Lekki axis of the state by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Ajayi Kayode

The soldier, who was arrested alongside 26 others, said he was still learning "yahoo yahoo" (Internet fraud) from his friends when he was nabbed.

He confessed that his friends, who were teaching him, had told him that cybercrime was the best way to make quick money hence his involvement.

EFCC spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale, disclosed the arrest of Kayode in a statement on Monday.

He said Kayode with service number NAF18/34732, was arrested on Saturday following intelligence received from concerned members of the public about his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

EFCC Arrests Soldier, 26 Others For Internet Fraud In Lagos pic.twitter.com/bE15haS2Hp — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) August 17, 2020

The statement reads, "Kayode, the lance corporal, was arrested alongside Kalu Emmanuel; Hassan Sunday; Odinaka David Okem; Victor Ochiabuito; Christopher Prince; Victor Ologhu; Alex Aka; Miracle Onyekwere; Habeeb Ayomide; Olakunle Ajeigbu, Rasheed Olanrewaju and Salam Hakeem.

"Others are Adeniran Nurudeen; Opeyemi Ojo Chris; Derrick Moris; Shehu Oluoti; Fuad Akinbayo; Babatunde Idowu; Uzo Igwe Nathaniel; Debowale Adedoyin; Shegun Emmanuel; Godswill Maduchem; Samson Kazeem; Oluwatobi Oluwatoba, Olaitan Ajao and Oyindamola Kareem."

The anti-graft agency said the arrested persons were members of organised cyber criminal syndicate network.

It added that items recovered from the group members include diamond jewelry, exotic cars and phones, adding that they would soon be charged to court.