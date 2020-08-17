Nigeria Fixes Date For Resumption Of International Flights

This was announced by Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2020

The Nigerian Government has fixed August 29, 2020 for the resumption of international flights in the country.

He also said that protocols, guidelines and procedures would be announced in the coming days.

