Nigeria Fixes Date For Resumption Of International Flights

The Nigerian Government has fixed August 29, 2020 for the resumption of international flights in the country.
This was announced by Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Monday.
He also said that protocols, guidelines and procedures would be announced in the coming days.
Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.ðð½ð³ð¬ð³ð¬ð³ð¬ðð½— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) August 17, 2020