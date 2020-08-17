Southern Kaduna Leaders Want Money For Peace To Reign But I Don't Have Time For Nonsense, Says Governor El-Rufai

The Southern part of the state has experienced the worst form of violence in recent times with hundreds of residents murdered by bandits.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2020

Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has revealed that some leaders in the state want money for peace to reign but his administration won’t appease ‘trouble makers’.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai BBC

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV, el-Rufai said, “I have no time for nonsense. I will not appease criminals. I will not appease idle people who have nothing to do but to raise a spectre of genocide. They do that to get money into their bank accounts and get donations from abroad instead of standing up.

“Anyone that is moderate, anyone that is promoting peaceful co-existence between various ethnic groups is considered a sell-out. And a governor like me, who does not appease them because they are used to being appeased, they cause troubles, they organise these killings and then, their leaders are invited by the governor, they wine and dine and they are given brown envelopes. That’s what they have been doing for 20 years.

“And we came into office and we said no more, nobody who does not encourage peaceful co-existence will have access to the governor or the Government House. I have no time for them. I am using the security agents to carefully mark them and when we accumulate enough evidence, we will get them and put them before a judge.”

