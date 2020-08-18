Bandits Kill Foreigner Abducted In Niger State

A foreign contractor abducted in Niger State has been killed by suspected bandits less than 24 hours in captivity.

The unnamed victim was kidnapped on Monday together with a Nigerian between Yankila and Regina villages in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police in the state, in a statement on Tuesday said the body of the victim was recovered by the police in a bush in Pangu Gari, Gunna district of Rafi Local Government Area.

Usman said the corpse had been conveyed by the police to Minna General Hospital for autopsy, while investigation was in progress.

“They have not informed the command of their operations in the state. We only knew their presence in the state due to this incident,” he said.