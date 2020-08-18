Bandits Kill Foreigner Abducted In Niger State

The unnamed victim was kidnapped on Monday together with a Nigerian between Yankila and Regina villages in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2020

A foreign contractor abducted in Niger State has been killed by suspected bandits less than 24 hours in captivity.

The unnamed victim was kidnapped on Monday together with a Nigerian between Yankila and Regina villages in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police in the state, in a statement on Tuesday said the body of the victim was recovered by the police in a bush in Pangu Gari, Gunna district of Rafi Local Government Area.

Usman said the corpse had been conveyed by the police to Minna General Hospital for autopsy, while investigation was in progress.

“They have not informed the command of their operations in the state. We only knew their presence in the state due to this incident,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Bandits Kill One, Abduct Ex-Commissioner’s Children, NSCDC Officer In Zamfara
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Arrest Kidnapper Who Fled Gombe State After Abducting Driver
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Military Personnel Arrested For Cybercrime In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Oyo Governor Charges Police To Rearrest Escapee Serial Killer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Oyo Community Residents Raise Safety Concerns Following Escape Of Serial Killer As Police Arrest Inspector
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME How Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer Murdered Another Woman Shortly After Escape From Police Custody
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Take Over Abuja Hotel, Eject Staff, Guests
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Everything I Said Is Truth, Na'aba Says After Grilling By DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Insulting Me Is A Waste Of Time, Bishop Oyedepo Replies Presidency
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Mali African Union Condemns Arrest Of Mali President By Military
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Private Soldier Obanla Tokunbo Who Recorded Viral Video Of Major General Adeniyi Languishes In Detention
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Lawyers Berate NBA President, Paul Usoro, For Including Governor El-Rufai In Association's Upcoming Annual Conference
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics ANDP Presented Ineligible Candidate During 2019 Bayelsa Governorship Election –INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Yobe Sharia Judge Falsifies Age Three Times To Avoid Retirement, Denies Others Appointment Into Judicial System
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill One, Abduct Ex-Commissioner’s Children, NSCDC Officer In Zamfara
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education WAEC: Imo Public Schools Charging Students N2,000 Per Subject To Allow Cheating During Exam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Mali Soldiers Arrest Mali President, Prime Minister
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad