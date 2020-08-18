Coalition Of Northern Groups Constitutes Committees To Establish Peace In Kaduna

Recall that the Southern part of the state has experienced the worst form of violence in recent times with hundreds of residents murdered by bandits.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2020

The Coalition of Northern Groups has constituted three committees with a mandate to come up with an acceptable framework for peace to reign in Kaduna State.

Recall that the Southern part of the state has experienced the worst form of violence in recent times with hundreds of residents murdered by bandits.

The committees constituted by CNG are economic and empowerment committee, political and social committee and the governance/law enforcement committee.

The group also resolved to establish a non-governmental organisation that will accommodate relevant stakeholders with an objective mindset that will essentially work for restoration of peace, encourage reconciliation and accelerate economic growth mechanisms.

Spokesperson for the CNG, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez, told journalists after a meeting that the group won’t leave any stone unturned towards ensuring that lasting peace returned to the area.

He said, “At the end of the follow-up meeting with relevant stakeholders from Southern Kaduna, the participants unanimously resolved to set up an NGO for Southern Kaduna that will promote peace, reconciliation and empowerment.

"That in addition to the mandate of the various committees set up, suggest names for immediate registration with relevant bodies and for advocacy to commence immediately and liaise with clerics.

"The meeting identified bad politics, economic realities and government actions positive and negative as factors associated with the recurring crisis in the area.”

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the group, Nastura Ashir Sheriff.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Southern Kaduna Leaders Want Money For Peace To Reign But I Don't Have Time For Nonsense, Says Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Village Head, Three Family Members, One Other In Kaduna Communities
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army: We Have Killed Nine Prominent Boko Haram Social Media 'Personalities'
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Attack Viewing Centre In Borno, Kill 20, Injure 30
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Still Collecting Taxes, Providing Services In Borno –Archbishop Of Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Attacks: We Will Soon End The Killings, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Everything I Said Is Truth, Na'aba Says After Grilling By DSS
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Insulting Me Is A Waste Of Time, Bishop Oyedepo Replies Presidency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Take Over Abuja Hotel, Eject Staff, Guests
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ANDP Presented Ineligible Candidate During 2019 Bayelsa Governorship Election –INEC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Military Personnel Arrested For Cybercrime In Lagos
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Yobe Sharia Judge Falsifies Age Three Times To Avoid Retirement, Denies Others Appointment Into Judicial System
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion RE: Osinbajo (Pastor Ruga) And N100bn Alpha Beta Scam By Fejiro Johnson
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Fixes Date For Resumption Of International Flights
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Angry Imo Workers Attack Governor Uzodinma’s Convoy Over Unpaid Salary Arrears
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech IPOB Issues Death Threats Against Nigerian Journalist, Nwabufo, After AFP Interview
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Bayelsa And Other Stories By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad