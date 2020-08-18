Ondo Police Arrest Kidnapper Who Fled Gombe State After Abducting Driver

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2020

Masaudu Mohammed, a member of a notorious kidnap syndicate, who fled Gombe State after he abducted a commercial driver, has been arrested in Ondo State. 

Mohammed was nabbed by the police in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state. 

Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Salami Bolaji, confirmed the arrest of the suspect on Tuesday in Akure. 

Bolaji said the suspect and his gang had also been involved in some armed robbery operations in Gombe State before he fled to Ondo where he was finally caught. 

He explained that the suspect had recently robbed one Aminu Idris, a driver of a Hummer bus with registration number Gombe: NFD 591 XA, and also kidnapped him.

He said, "The suspect and members of his robbery gang escaped from Gombe State after the robbery and kidnapping operations and repainted the Hummer bus by fixing a forged number plate marked “Kogi XA 451 AN”, and headed for the South-West believing that nobody could trace them and their loot but we finally caught up with him."

He noted that the arrest of the suspect was made easy due to credible intelligence gathering from the people of the state.

Speaking on the activities of kidnappers in the Akoko axis of the state, the Ondo police boss said his men had been working with other security agencies to arrest the situation.

