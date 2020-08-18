Oyo Governor Charges Police To Rearrest Escapee Serial Killer

The governor gave the order in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, stating that his administration placed a high premium on security of lives and properties in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2020

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday charged the police in the state to ensure the rearrest of Sunday Shodipe, a notorious serial killer, who escaped from custody in Ibadan, the capital, on Saturday.

The statement reads, "All of us have followed the incidents in Akinyele; the arrest of the principal suspect in the case and of course his escape from custody after being arraigned in court.

"Yes, the people have the right having suffered such pains to come out to protest. But when we do our protest, we should do it in a way that will not destroy property of people.

"The governor and IGP have given the marching orders to the Commissioner of Police and all his officers in Oyo State to work with the people in the community so as to ensure that the suspect was rearrested."

The governor added that the police would need the cooperation of the people to put an end to the incessant killings and crime in the community.

 

