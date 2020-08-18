Pastor Accused Of Laundering Money For Magu Threatens To Sue Presidential Panel Over Allegations

Pastor Emmanuel Omale of Hand of God Prophetic Ministry alleged to have laundered funds for ousted Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has threatened to sue the retired Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Probe Panel for the accusation against him.

Omale was alleged to have bought a landed property on behalf of Magu worth N573m in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He was also invited to the panel to testify on the connection between him and Magu.

However, the panel failed to ask him about the N573m when he appeared upon invitation.

Sources privy to the panel invitation said Omale was asked about his trip to Dubai and the source of fund of his church.

“To the chagrin of the lawyer and pastor, the panel questions completely ignored any issue relating to the allegations of N573m or house in Dubai.

“The panel and the chairman rather questioned him on his latest trip to Dubai where he met with Magu at the hospital.

“The pastor provided evidence of his personal payment for his hotel stay during the period.

“When asked if he stayed in the same hotel with Magu, the pastor confirmed Magu stayed in the hospital with his wife when he visited and had no knowledge of any hotel stay.

“The chairman then queried the church’s source of funding, the pastor’s lawyer then expressed his disgust at the line of questioning. He informed the panel that the church sources funds like every other churches and mosques,” a source said.

It was also reported that the pastor accused the panel of misleading the public, adding that it was serving as a tool in the assassination of characters of innocent citizens.

It was also added that the panel asked the pastor to make available his wife for questioning.

“The panel chairman inquired if the pastor would make available his wife when so requested and this was when the lawyer took 20 minutes to fire the panel and its chairman.

“He accused him of being a disappointment to every discerning Nigerian who reposed confidence in him and his ability to do justice.

“When leaving the panel, the pastor threatened to consider all possible legal action to redeem his image against the panel,” the source added.