Police Take Over Abuja Hotel, Eject Staff, Guests

Some police officers attached to the Force Headquarters have stormed and stopped operations at Stonehedge Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The police also sealed the hotel after ejecting staff and guests, according to a staff member, who spoke with SaharaReporters.

The hotel has been a subject of legal dispute between the Zamfara State Government and Magajin Garin’s company, Bina Consult and Integrated Services Limited, operator of the facility.

Justice Yusuf Halilu had on October 31, 2019 issued an interim order restraining Zamfara State Government from “taking steps to revoke or terminate the lease agreement pending the hearing and the determination of the Motion on Notice”.

The judge also issued an order of interim injunction restraining Zamfara State Government from interfering with Magajin Garin’s peaceful possession of the property.

Some of the guests said the actions of the police were embarrassing as they invaded the hotel in a gestapo manner.

Staff also said the police acted against the court order restraining the state government and any of its agents.