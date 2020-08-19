57-year-old Prophet In Ogun Arraigned For Sexually Abusing 15-year-old Girl 'Possessed By Evil Spirit'

The prophet had claimed that the girl was possessed by evil spirit and needs cleansing when he abused her, according to the prosecuting counsel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2020

Ebenezer Ogunmefun, a 57-year-old prophet, has been arraigned in a Chief Magistrate Court in Ogun State for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

He was arraigned on a single count charge of sexual abuse but pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Moshood Hammed, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at No 1, Prof Ajibo Toluca Pioneer Street in Olomore area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The prosecution claimed that after sexually abusing her, the defendant asked her not to inform anybody, asking her to use the Bible to swear.

Magistrate Solomon Banwo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N750, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Banwo ordered that one of the sureties must be the defendant’s wife and the other must be a community leader.

The case was adjourned until September 2, 2020, for hearing, NAN reports.

