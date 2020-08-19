I Did Not Give Magu N75m, Lawyer Fatima Hassan Says

A Nigerian lawyer, Fatima Hassan, has denied giving suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, the sum of N75m.

Hassan revealed this while testifying before the retired Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel inside Aso Villa in the ongoing probe of Magu.

The lawyer told the panel that the amount in question represents her legal fees/commission to assist Donatus Wokoma in unfreezing N250m case with the EFCC.

She said she’s not aware of 'Magu Boys' and had never discussed transaction with them.

She added that she had never met Magu apart from reading about him in newspapers and watching him on television.

Magu is being investigated by the panel over allegations of mismanaging recovered assets by the anti-graft commission.