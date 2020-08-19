I Did Not Give Magu N75m, Lawyer Fatima Hassan Says

The lawyer told the panel that the amount in question represents her legal fees/commission to assist Donatus Wokoma in unfreezing N250m case with the EFCC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2020

A Nigerian lawyer, Fatima Hassan, has denied giving suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, the sum of N75m. 

Hassan revealed this while testifying before the retired Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel inside Aso Villa in the ongoing probe of Magu.  

Magu

The lawyer told the panel that the amount in question represents her legal fees/commission to assist Donatus Wokoma in unfreezing N250m case with the EFCC. 

She said she’s not aware of 'Magu Boys' and had never discussed transaction with them. 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

She added that she had never met Magu apart from reading about him in newspapers and watching him on television.

Magu is being investigated by the panel over allegations of mismanaging recovered assets by the anti-graft commission.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Leaked Video: PDP Asks President Buhari To Order Questioning Of Gambari, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I'll Live Above 100 Years, Says Ex-Nigerian President, Obasanjo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Insulting Me Is A Waste Of Time, Bishop Oyedepo Replies Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Keyamo Slams Lawmakers For Demanding More Slots, Says Allocation A Privilege Not Right
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Begins Investigation On NDDC Acting Chairman, Pondei
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Oil Nigerian Oil Magnate Jailed In United Kingdom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Leaked Video: PDP Asks President Buhari To Order Questioning Of Gambari, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Mali Soldiers Arrest Mali President, Prime Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Fire Guts Ooni Of Ife’s Palace
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Private Soldier Obanla Tokunbo Who Recorded Viral Video Of Major General Adeniyi Languishes In Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I'll Live Above 100 Years, Says Ex-Nigerian President, Obasanjo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Memo To: The Fools Ruling Nigeria, From: Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Community, Kill Many, Hoist Flag
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Mali Mali: ECOWAS Orders Military Force To Be On Standby
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Take Over Abuja Hotel, Eject Staff, Guests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Insulting Me Is A Waste Of Time, Bishop Oyedepo Replies Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad