I'll Live Above 100 Years, Says Ex-Nigerian President, Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that he will be alive in another 19 years to celebrate the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Sabur Bakare, Jamolu II on his 20th coronation anniversary.

Oba Bakare received the staff of office from former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on May 21, 2019 as the 9th Agura of Gbagura in Egbaland.

Obasanjo, who clocked 83 this year, was part of the dignitaries present at the first anniversary of the monarch held in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The former President said he will be at the 20th anniversary of the monarch.

Obasanjo said, “I will be here to celebrate your 20th anniversary with you whether I am invited or not.

“By the time I also partake in celebrating your 20th anniversary with you, if God wishes, He can call me to come and meet Him in heaven because I know by that time, I will be above 100 or more.”

See Also Politics Former Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Vows To Jail Ex-President Obasanjo If He Becomes Nigeria’s President