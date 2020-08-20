BREAKING: President Buhari Urges Mali Mutineers To Act Responsibly

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a note of warning to mutinying soldiers in Mali.

Buhari in a post on his official Twitter handle on Thursday wrote, “The events in Mali are great setbacks for regional diplomacy, with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa. It is time for the unconstitutional ‘authority’ in Mali to act responsibly and ensure restoration of constitutional order, peace and stability.

“Nigeria strongly supports the efforts of ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou, for wider regional and continental consultations with ECOWAS, the AU and the UN, and the adoption of strong measures to bring speedy resolution to the situation.”

President Buhari on Thursday joined his colleagues from West Africa to discuss the military coup in Mali that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

The extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS is held virtually.

