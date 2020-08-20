BREAKING: Trump’s Former Adviser, Bannon, Arrested, Charged With Fraud Over Role In Fundraising Scheme

A former political adviser of United States President, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, was on Thursday arrested for his role in an online fundraising scheme.

The NBC reports that Bannon was charged with fraud by a Manhattan attorney for defrauding people of millions of dollars.

Steve Bannon

In a statement by acting US Attorney, Audrey Strauss, Bannon was said to have capitalized on donors’ interest in building a border wall to raise millions of dollars later channelled to fund the “lavish lifestyle” of “We Build The Wall” founder and public face Brian Kolfage.

DOCUMENTS: Steve Bannon Indictment 2020 by Sahara Reporters on Scribd