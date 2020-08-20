ECOWAS Donates Food Items Worth $4m To Nigeria

The Economic Community of West African States has donated food items worth $4m to four member states including Nigeria to cushion the impacts of their humanitarian needs.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Gender and Social Affairs, Ms Fatima Jagnemade, made this known during the commemoration of the 2020 World Humanitarian Day in Abuja on Wednesday.



Jagnemade, who was represented by Mr Alozie Godfrey from the directorate, said the intervention was aimed at reducing the pains and sufferings of those in humanitarian needs.

She further stated that the need for humanitarian services were on the increase worldwide but the challenges of delivering them were also increasing in a world that is conflict and disaster saturated.

Jagne however, called for support of efforts by states and other actors to prevent crisis and build resilience of the population against natural disasters, a report by Vanguard said.