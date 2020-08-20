EFCC Releases Lawyers Arrested During Testimony At Presidential Panel Probing Magu

The two were taken away to prevent them from further testifying before the panel, which has been accused of bias against Magu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2020

Two lawyers arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission while testifying before the retired Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel inside Aso Villa in the ongoing probe of suspended Acting Chairman of the anti-graft commission, Ibrahim Magu, have been released.

The two were taken away to prevent them from further testifying before the panel, which has been accused of bias against Magu.

The lawyers, Victor Giwa and Hadjia Fatima Hassan, were granted bail from the EFCC custody on Thursday night after they were asked to produce grade a level 12 officer of the Federal service as surety.

The Salami-led panel is probing the activities of the agency under Magu.

Magu was alleged to have mishandled recovered loot and sold seized assets to his associates.
See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Jails Two Lebanese Caught Smuggling $890,000 In Rivers State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity Christian Association Nigeria Describes CAMA As ‘Ungodly’, Rejects Law
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Mountain Of Fire Ministries Still Under Interim Management —UK Charity Commission
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Mixed Reactions As Kessington Adebutu Releases Last Conversation With Late Nigerian Politician, Kashamu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Approves N13bn For Community Policing Start
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police In Kaduna Allegedly Assault, Evict 85-year-old Retired Army Officer, Family Members On Orders Of Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Jails Two Lebanese Caught Smuggling $890,000 In Rivers State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sports President Buhari Names Ex-Super Eagles Striker, Amokachi, Special Assistant On Sports
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Christian Association Nigeria Describes CAMA As ‘Ungodly’, Rejects Law
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Mountain Of Fire Ministries Still Under Interim Management —UK Charity Commission
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Mixed Reactions As Kessington Adebutu Releases Last Conversation With Late Nigerian Politician, Kashamu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Family Cries Out As Community Leader Allegedly Exhumes Two Corpses In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Madagascar Government Sacks Health Minister, Ahmad, Amid COVID-19 Surge
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel COVID-19: United Kingdom To Replace Expired Visa Free For Nigerians
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Seven Persons Killed In Bayelsa Gang Violence
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Another Man Chained By Father For 30 Years Rescued In Kano
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad