EFCC Releases Lawyers Arrested During Testimony At Presidential Panel Probing Magu

Two lawyers arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission while testifying before the retired Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel inside Aso Villa in the ongoing probe of suspended Acting Chairman of the anti-graft commission, Ibrahim Magu, have been released.

The two were taken away to prevent them from further testifying before the panel, which has been accused of bias against Magu.

The lawyers, Victor Giwa and Hadjia Fatima Hassan, were granted bail from the EFCC custody on Thursday night after they were asked to produce grade a level 12 officer of the Federal service as surety.

The Salami-led panel is probing the activities of the agency under Magu.

Magu was alleged to have mishandled recovered loot and sold seized assets to his associates.

