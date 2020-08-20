FCT Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Abuja Pharmacist

The police in the Federal Capital Territory have arrested the suspected killer of Sunday Chukwujekwu Ike, Publicity Secretary of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, who was murdered in his shop in the Gwarinpa area of Abuja on June 19, 2020.

The suspect, Tukur Awwal, 31, was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad at his hideout in Suleja, Niger State.

The suspect was said to have confessed to the crime and his involvement in some armed robbery operations around Gwarinpa and Gudu axis in the FCT.

In a statement on Thursday by spokesperson for the command, Anjuguri Manzah, said one locally-made pistol and one live ammunition were recovered from him as exhibits.

The statement reads, "Sequel to the ongoing investigation into the gruesome murder of Sunday Chukwujekwu Ike, the proprietor of Suncel Pharmacy, Gwarinpa, and Publicity Secretary of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, the FCT Police Command has arrested one Tukur Awwal, the principal suspect who killed the deceased at his shop on 19th June, 2020.

"The principal suspect, who gave details of how he shot the deceased during the robbery operation, was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad at his hideout in Suleja, Niger State, on Friday 7th August, 2020. He has also confessed to his involvement in some armed robbery operations around Gwarinpa and Gudu axis.”