Nigerian Government Approves N13bn For Community Policing Start

This was made known by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, in a statement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2020

Over N13bn has been approved by the Nigerian Government for the take-off of community policing initiative across the country and also part of measures targeted at containing the country's security situation. 

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Laolu said based on the approval, the National Economic Council at its virtual meeting on Thursday, which was chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, resolved that Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi; with two other governors met with Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to coordinate the proper utilisation of the funding of the initiative.

The statement reads, “The National Economic Council Ad-hoc Committee on Security and Policing had made a presentation on its assignment to the council, noting that engagement with key stakeholders on the operationalisation of community policing in the country was ongoing."

SaharaReporters, New York

