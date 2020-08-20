Peace Vital To National Development, Says New Adamawa Monarch, Ismaila Shagah

The new king of Bachama Kingdom in Adamawa State, Dr Daniel Ismaila Shagah, has ascended the throne, pledging to end violence in the area.

The king, who identified injustice as the root cause of the crisis, vowed to engender peace within his domain through a robust dialogue among critical stakeholders.

Shagah's ascension comes shortly after violent communal clashes in parts of his kingdom involving Hausa and Shobo tribes in Tingno as well as Waja and Lunguda tribes in Lafiya-Lamurde.

Since 2017, Numan Federation has been riddled with violent crises ranging from herders/farmers crisis and tribal clashes, causing destruction of many lives and property.

On Wednesday, five paramount rulers from Southern Adamawa State paid the new king a solidarity visit and assured him of their support on his peace mission.

The royal fathers dwelled extensively on the need to build peace and to restore normalcy in the area.

Shagah promised to pursue justice, which he noted would in turn bring lasting peace amongst his subjects.

He said, "I would receive counsel from all of you and will pursue justice, therefore as we work towards promoting peace for our people; the state and the country would be the better for it.

"I'm happy because I am in the midst of a family of those that have been there and are willing to work for peace.

"Our decision would be based on wise counsel, as every other thing is after peace and prosperity of the people.”