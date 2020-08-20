President Buhari, Other West African Leaders Meet Over Mali Crisis

The extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS is holding virtually.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday joined his colleagues from West Africa to discuss the military coup in Mali that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

File Photo: President Muhammadu Buhari participates in a virtual meeting. [June 23, 2020] ChannelsTV

ECOWAS has strongly condemned the change of government in Mali.

The Nigerian President is taking part from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He is being joined by some top government officials including the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; and Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd.), among others.

SaharaReporters, New York

