Boy Tortured, Subjected To Hunger Strike Rescued In Borno

The boy was subjected to the inhumane and dehumanizing treatment by his step-mother.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2020

A boy subjected to severe beating, torture and hunger strike in Maiduguri, Borno State, has been rescued by rights activists.

The boy was subjected to the inhumane and dehumanizing treatment by his step-mother.

One of the activists, who rescued the boy, spoke with SaharaReporters, saying the case had been taken over by the Borno office of the National Human Rights Commission.

“The boy’s ordeal started after his father divorced his mother.

“His step-mother regularly subjected him to serious beating and starvation.

“Officials of National Human Rights Commission have reportedly taken up the matter,” one of the activists said.

Three people have been rescued in the last two weeks after they were locked up in different locations in Kano by their families.

A 32-year-old man, Ahmad Aliyu, who had been locked inside a room by his father and stepmother for over seven years, was rescued by the police in Kano.

He was rescued on Thursday evening by police and some human rights groups at Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri quarters of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano metropolis.

The victim was chained and caged after he was accused of drug abuse by his parents.

Murtala Muhammad, a 55-year-old man, was rescued by the police in Kano after being locked up in a room by his father for 30 years.

Muhammad, a resident of Kofar Fada in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State, was rescued by the police and Human Rights Network on Thursday.

An unidentified 32-year-old man was also rescued by the police after being locked up in a room by his father at Sheka neighbourhood in Kano for 15 years.

The victim was said to have been chained and caged for an undisclosed reason by his parents.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police In Kaduna Allegedly Assault, Evict 85-year-old Retired Army Officer, Family Members On Orders Of Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Private Soldier Obanla Tokunbo Who Recorded Viral Video Of Major General Adeniyi Languishes In Detention
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
ACTIVISM #FreeSowore: Nigerians Blast Buhari, Condemn Sowore's Arrest
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights Shiites Ask Nigerian Government To Release 23 Female Members Five Years After Zaria Massacre
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Free Speech Soyombo: Nigeria Back To Days Of Tyranny –HURIWA
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Free Speech US Congress Member Condemns Continued Detention Of Sowore, Calls For Intervention Of UN
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Sacked UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Ogundipe, Withdraws Court Case Against Babalakin, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption How MFM Pastor, Olukoya, Connived With Officials Who Stole Church's Funds In United Kingdom –Charity Commission
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Uncover Corpse Of Woman Locked Up By Husband In Kano
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Mountain Of Fire Ministries General Overseer, Olukoya, Threatens SaharaReporters With Fresh Lawsuits In Attempt To Stop Further Reports On UK Charity Commission Scandal
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption How Lawyers Testifying In Magu’s Probe Were Arrested, Detained In EFCC Custody
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Court Remands APC Lawmaker In Prison For Criminal Conspiracy, Robbery, Abduction
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Naval Officers Kill Man Trying To Settle Dispute Over N250 In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Crisis: Nigerian Government Orders Babalakin, Ogundipe To Recuse Themselves From Official Duties
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal El-Rufai's Withdrawal As Conference Speaker Has No Links To Religion, Ethnicity, Says NBA President, Usoro
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Jet Rams Into Fence At Lagos Airport After Brake Failure
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Mountain Of Fire Ministries Still Under Interim Management —UK Charity Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad