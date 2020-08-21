Court Remands APC Lawmaker In Prison For Criminal Conspiracy, Robbery, Abduction

Benue State House of Assembly member representing Katsina-Ala East Constituency, Mr Jonathan Agbidye, of the All Progressives Congress has been remanded in prison by a Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and abduction.

Agbidye was remanded with one Denen Zuamo of Katsina-Ala town for the alleged offence.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe told the court that on May 22, 2018, a Toyota Hilux van with registration number SWA-215-FM and other valuables belonging to Apin Public Health Initiatives was snatched at gunpoint along Katsina-Ala -Tordonga road in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state to an unknown destination.

He explained further that during police investigation, Agbidye and Zuamo were both arrested with the said vehicle which had been re-registered as MKD-992-AD in Makurdi, Benue State.

Ogbobe stated that further investigation by the police revealed that Agbidye, Zuamo and others now at large conspired and belong to a gang of armed robbers and terrorists headed by the notorious and wanted kingpin, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Ghana’ who snatched, robbed and abducted the staff of Apin Public Health Initiatives.

He said the accused persons committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2) A and B and section 6(b) of the Robbery and Fire Arms (Special Provisions) Act, 2004, and hostage, kidnapping, secret cult and similar activities law of Benue State, 2017.

No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The prosecuting counsel told the court that investigation into the matter was still on and asked the court for another date to enable the police to complete their investigation.

Counsel to the accused persons, Terhemen Oscar Aorabe, did not oppose the application for another date.

He, however, informed the court that he will formally file and apply for the bail of his client on another date.

The trial magistrate adjourned the case to October 12, 2020, for further mention.