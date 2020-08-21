El-Rufai's Withdrawal As Conference Speaker Has No Links To Religion, Ethnicity, Says NBA President, Usoro

The invitation was withdrawn from the governor following a petition by some lawyers under the aegis of Open Bar Initiative following rising killings in Southern Kaduna.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2020

President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro, has said that the withdrawal of Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, from speaking at a conference of the association scheduled for later this month, had no religious or ethnic undertone.

The invitation was withdrawn from the governor following a petition by some lawyers under the aegis of Open Bar Initiative following rising killings in Southern Kaduna.

Paul Usoro, NBA President.

In letter dated August 21 and addressed to Asishana Okauru, Director-General of Nigerian Governors Forum, Usoro said, "I take full responsibility for the unintended embarrassment and tender my regrets and apologies." 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Bar Association Withdraws El-Rufai's Invitation As Speaker At Conference Over Kaduna Killings 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He further explained that he was answerable to the association’s National Executive Committee, which approved the decision and he cannot overrule it even if he had a contrary view.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: NBA Jigawa Expresses Support For El-Rufai, Threatens To Boycott Conference
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Two Lebanese Caught Smuggling $890,000 In Rivers State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Bar Association Withdraws El-Rufai's Invitation As Speaker At Conference Over Kaduna Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Drama In Adamawa Court As Nigeria Correctional Center Rejects Convict Due To COVID-19
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Judges Boycott Courts In Abuja To Protest Arrest Of Colleagues
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Legal Nigerian Bar Association Leaders Know All Corrupt Judges, Lawyers In Nigeria –Falana
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption How MFM Pastor, Olukoya, Connived With Officials Who Stole Church's Funds In United Kingdom –Charity Commission
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Mountain Of Fire Ministries Still Under Interim Management —UK Charity Commission
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News Jet Rams Into Fence At Lagos Airport After Brake Failure
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Pastors Yet To Reopen Churches Over COVID-19 Are Fake —Oyakhilome
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal Stranded Nigerian Woman In Saudi Arabia Says Consular-General Kicked Her Out Of His Office
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Governor El-Rufai Accuses NBA Of 'Bias' Over Withdrawal Of Conference Invitation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBA Jigawa Expresses Support For El-Rufai, Threatens To Boycott Conference
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How Lawyers Testifying In Magu’s Probe Were Arrested, Detained In EFCC Custody
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Madagascar Government Sacks Health Minister, Ahmad, Amid COVID-19 Surge
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Releases Lawyers Arrested During Testimony At Presidential Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel 208 Nigerians From United States Set To Reunite With Family
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad