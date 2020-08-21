Governor El-Rufai Accuses NBA Of 'Bias' Over Withdrawal Of Conference Invitation

Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has accused the Nigerian Bar Association of embracing a “one-sided narrative” after the lawyers’ body bowed to pressure and withdrew his participation from its forthcoming Annual General Conference.

El-Rufai had been listed among speakers to take part in a panel discussion during the conference which is scheduled for August 26-29 but some lawyers opposed to his inclusion compelled the NBA to withdraw the invitation earlier extended to the governor.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

"NBA platform or not, these worthy conversations must continue. He will continue to make his voice heard on the things our country needs to do for its progress,” Muyiwa Adekeye, Governor el-Rufai’s aide, said in a statement.

"While the decision about who speaks at its event is clearly the NBA’s, Mallam el-Rufai wishes to make clear that he did not seek the platform and is not agitated that he has one less speaking engagement.”



