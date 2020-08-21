Governor El-Rufai Accuses NBA Of 'Bias' Over Withdrawal Of Conference Invitation

El-Rufai had been listed among speakers to take part in a panel discussion during the conference which is scheduled for August 26-29 but some lawyers opposed to his inclusion compelled the NBA to withdraw the invitation earlier extended to the governor.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 21, 2020

Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has accused the Nigerian Bar Association of embracing a “one-sided narrative” after the lawyers’ body bowed to pressure and withdrew his participation from its forthcoming Annual General Conference.

El-Rufai had been listed among speakers to take part in a panel discussion during the conference which is scheduled for August 26-29 but some lawyers opposed to his inclusion compelled the NBA to withdraw the invitation earlier extended to the governor.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai BBC

"NBA platform or not, these worthy conversations must continue. He will continue to make his voice heard on the things our country needs to do for its progress,” Muyiwa Adekeye, Governor el-Rufai’s aide, said in a statement.

"While the decision about who speaks at its event is clearly the NBA’s, Mallam el-Rufai wishes to make clear that he did not seek the platform and is not agitated that he has one less speaking engagement.”
 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Bar Association Withdraws El-Rufai's Invitation As Speaker At Conference Over Kaduna Killings 0 Comments 20 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Releases Lawyers Arrested During Testimony At Presidential Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBA Jigawa Expresses Support For El-Rufai, Threatens To Boycott Conference
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Christian Association Nigeria Describes CAMA As ‘Ungodly’, Rejects Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Mixed Reactions As Kessington Adebutu Releases Last Conversation With Late Nigerian Politician, Kashamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Approves N13bn For Community Policing Start
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mountain Of Fire Ministries Still Under Interim Management —UK Charity Commission
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News Jet Rams Into Fence At Lagos Airport After Brake Failure
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police In Kaduna Allegedly Assault, Evict 85-year-old Retired Army Officer, Family Members On Orders Of Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Releases Lawyers Arrested During Testimony At Presidential Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption How MFM Pastor, Olukoya, Connived With Officials Who Stole Church's Funds In United Kingdom –Charity Commission
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Pastors Yet To Reopen Churches Over COVID-19 Are Fake —Oyakhilome
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Madagascar Government Sacks Health Minister, Ahmad, Amid COVID-19 Surge
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Two Lebanese Caught Smuggling $890,000 In Rivers State
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Family Cries Out As Community Leader Allegedly Exhumes Two Corpses In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBA Jigawa Expresses Support For El-Rufai, Threatens To Boycott Conference
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Seven Persons Killed In Bayelsa Gang Violence
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad