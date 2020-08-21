Police Uncover Corpse Of Woman Locked Up By Husband In Kano

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2020

The Kano State Police Command on Thursday uncovered the corpse of a woman allegedly locked up in a room by her husband for three days.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred at Mariri Quarters in Kano Metropolis.

The corpse, which had since begun to decompose, was discovered by neighbours, who alerted police to the situation.

The development comes a day after the police in Kano rescued a 55-year-old man allegedly confined for 30 years in a solitary room by his relatives.

On August 13, Ahmad Aliyu, a 32-year-old man, was also rescued by the police after being locked up in a room by his father and stepmother for seven years.

Aliyu, a resident of Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri quarters of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano, was said to have been chained and caged after he was accused of drug abuse by his parents.

