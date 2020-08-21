United States Requests Restoration Of United Nations Sanctions Against Iran

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, delivered the notification to the President of the UN Security Council on Thursday and later notified reporters on the right the US had to reimpose sanctions under UN resolution 2231, which laid out the rules of the deal between Iran and six world powers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2020

United States President, Donald Trump, has formally notified the United Nations that it wants all sanctions on Iran restored, claiming significant Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal in a move that drew swift rejections from countries that remain part of the agreement, Reuters report.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, delivered the notification to the President of the UN Security Council on Thursday and later notified reporters on the right the US had to reimpose sanctions under UN resolution 2231, which laid out the rules of the deal between Iran and six world powers.

US President Donald Trump. DiazHUB

The US withdrew from the accord in 2018.

Pompeo said, "We think this is really straightforward, we think this is very simple.

"These UN Security Council resolutions will come back into place 31 days from now, and the United States will vigorously enforce them."

He stated that he expected the other UN Security Council members to "comply with their obligations".

 

