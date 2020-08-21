UPDATE: EFCC Receives Petition On Sacked UNILAG VC, Asks Activists To Report After 30 Days

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos Zonal Office, has received a petition written by the Coalition of University of Lagos Student Unionists and has asked the petitioners to check back after 30 days.

The activists, however, find it disturbing that a matter, especially of financial recklessness that has been in the public domain for almost a year, still needs a petition by citizens before a statutory body saddled with the responsibility of fighting corruption would react.

COULSU represented by Olorunfemi Adeyeye, has, however, told the commission in its petition against the recently removed VC of UNILAG, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, that they were available to render any assistance to expedite the probe so as to restore the confidence of the public in the management and image of the university.

Ogundipe was removed as VC of the institution last week after an emergency meeting of the Governing Council and Senate members in Abuja.

Prof Omololu Soyombo has since been named as Acting VC of the institution.

See Also Corruption UNILAG: EFCC Asked To Probe Embattled Vice Chancellor