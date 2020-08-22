Protest As Kaduna Government Officials Assault, Evict Widows, Orphans From Housing Estate

Residents of Malali Low Cost Housing Estate in Kaduna State on Friday protested against forceful eviction from their homes and assault by armed policemen accompanied by government officials.

The residents took to the streets to protest against the injustice and humiliation they suffered in the hands of officials, who carried out the exercise.

The protesters, who were mainly windows and orphans clad in black shirts, called on the governor to call the officials to order and in a bid to stop further violation and abuse of their rights.

The eviction took place on Thursday July 19 when the team allegedly stormed the area and forcefully burgled rooms of the residents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the team carted away some jewelleries, cash and other valuable items from the room of a woman, who was not around during the exercise.

She was said to have travelled out of the state for the burial of her husband.

Also, a resident was allegedly arrested and handcuffed for not being able to pay his house rent.

Investigation revealed that the state government leased out the residential quarters to the people but later auctioned and sold them to the highest bidders.

Meanwhile, the occupants claimed that they purchased the intent form with the sum of N10,000 in 2017 before the bidding exercise was later carried out without their knowledge.

They accused the state government of not being sincere in the bidding process by selling the houses to their families and friends.

A resident, Ruth Gideon, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said, "When we confronted the housing authority who has been collecting rent from us, they told us that the directive to stop the collection of rent from us was from state government and that if we have interest to buy the house, we should come and get the form.

"Every tenant got the form at the rate of N10,000 and we paid into government account. On the day of bidding, we went to Government House but waited till evening and nobody attend to us.

"It was later we got information that they had sold it to their cronies."

It was gathered that the team upon arrival at the estate, broke the padlocks of the rooms with hammers and forced the doors opened before throwing out their properties.

Those inside their rooms were ordered out while policemen flung their belongings outside.

A protester, Judith Magudu, while speaking with SaharaReporters said they where physically attacked and assaulted by the security operatives, who barged into their rooms to carry out the eviction.

Judith, who is also an orphan, said they have been staying in the estate for 43 years and paying their rents to the State Housing Authority as at and when due.

She condemned the action of the police and government officials for carting away items and cash belonging to the residents during the exercise.

Judith said, "They asked my neighbour who was staying in the next room if he had paid his house rent till date and he said no and the next thing was that they handcuffed him and took him into their vehicle.

"After leaving my block, they entered another block at Cameroon Avenue and burgled the room of a woman who travelled for the burial of her husband.

"They broke the door and packed all her things. They took her gold jewellery and some money she kept in her box. She is a civil servant who has worked for 35 years with the government.

"We came out to protest and we are calling on the governor to help us. We are thinking he did not know what is happening. If he is a man of the masses, he should show love and compassion."

SaharaReporters had reported how an 85-year-old retired Staff Sergeant of the Nigeria Army, Paul Ojo, was assaulted and evicted from his house at Kabala Costain.

His 75-year-old wife, Veronica, was also beaten up while his two sons were arrested during a forced eviction from their home in the same facility.