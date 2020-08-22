Soldiers Allegedly Torture Policeman To Death In Rivers State

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2020

A police inspector, Hosea Yakubu, has died after he was allegedly tortured by four military men at Eleme Petrochemical gate, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was gathered that Yakubu was beaten to a pulp by the soldiers attached to the company last week Sunday for driving against traffic. 

A brother to Yakubu said the deceased and two other officers were returning from normal patrol duties when due to traffic gridlock along Eleme they decided to drive against the normal flow. 

On approaching the petrochemical gate, he said they were stopped by someone on mufti, not knowing he was a military personnel, who challenged them for driving against traffic.

This led to argument with the military personnel on mufti slapping the police driver.

However, when Yakubu came down to challenge him, the other soldiers joined their colleague and the whole thing escalated into a fight.

He said one of the soldiers took a heavy plank and smashed Yakubu on the head.

“He fell down and couldn’t move. He was subsequently rushed to the nearest hospital from where he was referred to UPTH and admitted at the ICU. 

“After 24 hours on admission, he gave up. Up until today, neither the police nor the military have said anything or taken action to bring the culprits to book,” the victim's brother said.

