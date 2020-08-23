CAMA: Churches Shouldn’t Comply With Nigerian Government’s Anti-Christ Law, Christian Group Says

A group, Christian Rights Agenda, has urged churches in Nigeria not to comply with the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group described CAMA as “an anti-Christ law from the pit of hell”, saying it has shown that the National Assembly was firmly in the grip of Muslims.

CRA in a statement on Sunday, questioned how religious organisations can be made to account to an agency of government.

It also wondered why an agency of government like the Corporate Affairs Commission would be given authority to dissolve and appoint board of elders and general overseers of churches.



The statement reads, “Every church has it’s own unique way of governing itself as ordained by the Almighty God. Nigeria is a secular state which does and should not in anyway be seen to be controlling the church without a corresponding policy against Islamic activities across the country under the Buhari administration.



"The clauses in the new CAMA is nothing but a plot to break the church and halt the spread of the gospel of Jesus Christ in Nigeria. We call on the Christian Association of Nigeria to appoint liaison officers for both Senate and House of Representatives who will keep an eye on every Bill and Resolutions being considered by the National Assembly in order to alert the Christendom.”

The group urged the National Assembly to urgently amend the law to remove the 'satanic' clauses in the interest of peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

CAMA provides that religious bodies and non-governmental organisations will be strictly regulated by the Registrar-General of Corporate Affairs Commission and a supervising minister.

The law also wields power to suspend the trustees of an association or a religious body and appoint an interim manager or managers to coordinate its affairs where it reasonably believes that there had been any misconduct or mismanagement, or where the affairs of the association are being run fraudulently or where it is necessary or desirable for the purpose of public interest.