Governor Akeredolu's Plan To Reduce Tuition In Public Tertiary Institution Is A Greek Gift, Says Ondo Deputy Governor

Ajayi, who is the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state, described the plan as an afterthought.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2020

Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo State, on Sunday said that plans to reduce tuition in tertiary institutions owned by the state government by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was a Greek-gift.

Agboola Ajayi

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Allen Sowore, Ajayi condemned the governor's decision to commercialise education and make it unaffordable for ordinary people in the state.

He said one of the reasons he fell apart with Akeredolu was due to the increase in fees of students in public higher institutions in the state without consideration for their parents.

The statement reads, "The deputy governor had sharply disagreed with the obnoxious policy of an increase in the tuition fees and stoppage of the payment of WASSCE fees for secondary school pupils.

"The good people of Ondo State should be wary of this proposed change of heart as it does not in any way represent a genuine love for the masses.

"It' is a manipulative Greek gift and decoy solely intended to swindle the people of their votes (that is, their power) in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

"A man who has refused to listen to the agitations of the people on the matter of excessively hiked fees for more than three years; whose wife told protesting university students to 'go to hell' cannot be trusted with dire minutes promise let alone implementation at a time when defeat at the polls has become his constant nightmare

"Akeredolu's proposed gift should be rejected for what it truly is, it is Greek and unnecessary now after many students had dropped out of school over hiked tuition fees."

