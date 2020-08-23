How I Escaped From Custody —Oyo Serial Killer, Shodipe

Suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, has narrated how he escaped from Mokola Police Station, Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday.

The suspect said a female Divisional Police Officer, who was recently deployed to the station ordered one officer (Funsho) to allow him to take his bath.

He said the officer had warned him not to make any attempt to escape while taking his bath, adding that he was not even thinking of running away at that point.

Shodipe disclosed that he finally escaped when he saw that the officer was engrossed in a discussion with another person and not paying attention to him.

He said, "The new female DPO asked officer Funsho to allow me take my bath. He cautioned me not to try to escape when I am taking my bath.

"I escaped when I saw him discussing with another person. I climbed the borehole pole and jumped the fence. The people living in the area saw me when I escaped but they did not raise any alarm."

SaharaReporters gathered that a young man from Akure, Ondo State, who pleaded not to be mentioned, had volunteered to assist the police when he saw the notice and bounty placed on the suspect.

He was said to have travelled to Ibadan alongside three of his friends with a view to launching a manhunt for the suspect for three days.

Upon their arrival in the state, they were lodged in a hotel where they slept before commencing the search for the fugitive.

The three men were said to have trailed him to where he bought and smoked hemp in the city but decided not to arrest him because of the crowd in the area.

The locals later arrested him while he was alone in a hideout.

The suspect had killed about eight people, mainly women at Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.