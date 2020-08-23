Police Arrest Woman For Dumping Baby Inside Pit Toilet In Anambra State

The suspect, Franca Udokwu, a native of Obuba Obofia Nkpor community in Idemili North LGA, was said to have admitted to the crime before leading police to the scene.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2020

The police in Anambra State on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old woman, who allegedly threw her newly born baby inside a pit toilet at Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Franca Udokwu, a native of Obuba Obofia Nkpor community in Idemili North LGA, was said to have admitted to the crime before leading police to the scene. 

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the baby was recovered from the toilet but certified dead by a doctor.

He said, "On the 22/8/2020 at about 8:30am following a tip-off, police operatives attached to Ogidi Division arrested one Franca Udokwu ‘f’ aged 30 years of Obuba Obofia Nkpor Community in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State. Suspect allegedly gave birth to a baby boy and dumped the child inside a pit toilet inside her house.

“Upon interrogation,the suspect led police detectives to the scene of crime where the baby was recovered and taken to a hospital for medical attention but was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.”

Mohammed added that the corpse was deposited at the hospital's mortuary for autopsy while case was under investigation.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Uncover Corpse Of Woman Locked Up By Husband In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Abducted Ondo Travellers Narrate Ordeal In Kidnappers' Den After Release
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Police Station In Oyo, Kill One Officer, Cart Away Ammunition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME No Regret Killing My Neighbour Like A Chicken, Says 21-Year-Old Husband
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 90 Suspected Criminals In Kano
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Money-eating Snake: Court Grants Exam Body, JAMB, Officials Bail
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Confirms SaharaReporters' Story On Near Air Mishap On Way From Dubai
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Use Armed Thugs, Others To Rig Ondo Governorship Election, Says APC Stalwart, Isaacs Kekemeke
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America President Donald Trump’s Sister Describes Him As A Liar With No Principles
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Angry Youth Attack APC Musician, Rarara, While Shooting Video In Katsina
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Salami-led Presidential Panel Asks Buhari To Sack, Prosecute Magu For Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Security Operatives Allegedly Acting On Orders Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Kill Shi’ite Member
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Omololu Soyombo, Steps Down
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Allegedly Torture Policeman To Death In Rivers State
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Daughter, Hanan, Co-Travellers Escape Air Crash On Their Way From Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mountain Of Fire Ministries General Overseer, Olukoya, Threatens SaharaReporters With Fresh Lawsuits In Attempt To Stop Further Reports On UK Charity Commission Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Thugs Attack PDP Ward Chairman In Ondo During Council Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion MURIC, CAN Will Set Nigeria On Fire By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad