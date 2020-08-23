Police Arrest Woman For Dumping Baby Inside Pit Toilet In Anambra State

The police in Anambra State on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old woman, who allegedly threw her newly born baby inside a pit toilet at Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Franca Udokwu, a native of Obuba Obofia Nkpor community in Idemili North LGA, was said to have admitted to the crime before leading police to the scene.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the baby was recovered from the toilet but certified dead by a doctor.

He said, "On the 22/8/2020 at about 8:30am following a tip-off, police operatives attached to Ogidi Division arrested one Franca Udokwu ‘f’ aged 30 years of Obuba Obofia Nkpor Community in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State. Suspect allegedly gave birth to a baby boy and dumped the child inside a pit toilet inside her house.

“Upon interrogation,the suspect led police detectives to the scene of crime where the baby was recovered and taken to a hospital for medical attention but was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.”

Mohammed added that the corpse was deposited at the hospital's mortuary for autopsy while case was under investigation.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.