Thugs Attack PDP Ward Chairman In Ondo During Council Election

Busola Akinro, a ward Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, was on Saturday attacked by armed thugs suspected to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress during the local government election.

Mr Akinro was attacked at the front of his house at Igbara Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state while voting took place.

A source, who witnessed the attack, said the hoodlums loyal to the APC came to challenge Akiro in his house for allegedly influencing electorates to vote for the candidates of African Democratic Party in the election.

"The APC thugs came and began harassing the Chairman because the voting took place directly in front of his house.

"They felt they were not going to win there because of the ADC. In fact, they also assaulted his daughter and cut him with axe on his right arm," the source said.

He explained that the case was immediately reported at Igbara Oke Police Station before the victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A police officer, who was also at the scene, confirmed the attack, noting that some arrests had been made.