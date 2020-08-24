BREAKING: Lagos State Commissioner For Health Tests Positive COVID-19

Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2020

Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information, made the announcement on Monday morning in his official Twitter handle. 

He said, “Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus. Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.

“However, he is doing well with no symptoms. Adhering to the protocol of the homebased strategy in Lagos State, the commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19  and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health.

“Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation.”
 

