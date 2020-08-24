Farmers In Oyo Lament Attack By Fulani Herders

One of the victims, Usman Daudu, whose farm produce was destroyed by the herders, said that 20 hectares of his farmland where he planted maize, yams and tomatoes were destroyed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2020

Farmers in Ikoyi-Ile under Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State have cried out over alleged fresh hostilities by Fulani herdsmen, a report by Vanguard said. 

Babalaje of Agbe, Chief Oyekola Joseph, on behalf of the farmers, alleged that there have been repeated attacks calling for urgent intervention of the state government before the issue gets out of control.

Oyekola, secretary of Idera Agbe Farmers Association, Orire Local Government Area branch, said that they don’t know what to do because if they take revenge it might lead to bloodshed.

He, however, appealed to the government to help them, while accusing a monarch in the area of colluding with the herders.

